1st Annual Golf Tournament – Sky Lakes Foundation

The Sky Lakes Foundation is please to announce the 1st Annual Golf Tournament Friday, June 23rd, beginning at 11am, at the Running Y Ranch Resort.

This 4 person scramble will assist the Sky Lakes Foundation in raising money for new cribs in the Sky Lakes Family Birth Center.

A buffet dinner will be included, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Also a chance to win a 2017 Subaru Outback with a Hole In One contest thanks to Klamath Falls Honda Subaru.

For registration information and questions visit www.skylakes.org/foundation, or call Lauren Jespersen at 541-274-4768.