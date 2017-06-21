Oregon House Votes To Ban “Lunch Shaming” In Schools

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon House recently approved bipartisan legislation hoping to ban the practice of “lunch shaming” in schools. Sponsored by Rep. Mike McLane and Rep. Brian Clem, House Bill 3454 is modeled after similar laws adopted in other states that are meant to prevent students from being publicly embarrassed when their parent or guardian fails to pay their school lunch bill on time.
“As Oregon continues to struggle with food insecurity, we have an opportunity to provide our children with a measure of protection by banning the practice of lunch shaming in our schools,” said Rep. McLane. “While thankfully this practice appears to be rare in our state, it does still exist, and it is time to end to it. HB 3454 would ensure that no student is publicly embarrassed because a parent failed to pay their bill.”
According to a 2014 United States Department of Agriculture report, nearly half of all schools have a lunch shaming policy in place. HB 3454 would ban the practice in Oregon by prohibiting schools from forcing students to do chores or other work in order to pay for meals and making it illegal to publicly identify or stigmatize students whose accounts are out of balance. The legislation also requires school districts to work directly with parents, rather than students, when bill payment problems arise.
“This bill is not about letting people off the hook for paying for lunch, it simply says we do not want our children to be singled out and embarrassed in front of their peers because of circumstances that are likely out of their control,” concluded Rep. McLane. “We want our students to be able to focus on their school work instead of worrying about where their next meal is going to come from.”
In addition to Representatives McLane and Clem, HB 3454 is sponsored by Rep. John Huffman and Rep. David Brock Smith. Representatives from the Oregon Food Bank, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon and the Oregon School Employees Association also testified in support of the legislation.
Having passed the House unanimously, the bill is now in front of the Senate for further consideration.