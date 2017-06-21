Motorcyclist Dies In Accident On Hwy 140

By: Christy Lynn
White City, Ore. – ** Updated at 4:30am ** – Tuesday afternoon around 4pm, the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 140 near milepost 18, east of White City.
The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and didn’t stop in time when traffic ahead had slowed or stopped for a turning vehicle. The motorcyclist slid his bike down and crossed over into the westbound lanes of 140, hitting the guardrail. The cyclist died at the scene and the female passenger was lifeflighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. No names have been released yet.
All lanes of Hwy 140 were closed till around 5:30pm when the Oregon Department of Transportation opened one lane of traffic for motorists to alternate both directions.
Agencies involved in the incident include the Oregon State Police assisted by the Lake Creek Fire Department, Mercy Flights, Jackson County Sheriff’s office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Previous story…
On Tuesday June 20th, around 5:07pm, the Oregon Department Of Transportation (ODOT) reported that a crash involving a motorcyclist closed both lanes of Hwy 140/Lake of the Woods Highway.
The accident happened on 140 near milepost 18, east of White City.
Then at 5:25pm, ODOT opened one lane of traffic for motorists to alternate both directions. A flagger is on scene, however expect delays due to some congestion.