New Organization To Enhance Quality Of Life In Klamath

Klamath Falls, Ore. – There’s a new entity in town that will benefit Basin residents, it’s called the Klamath Recreation Association (KRA).
KRA is a new non-profit organization with the mission of enhancing quality of life in the Klamath Basin through the promotion, preservation, and development of recreation services, tourism, parks, and facilities.
Recreation providers with a vision of unifying and providing the best possible services to the Klamath Basin created the KRA in 2016. Currently, there is no group allowing providers and facilities to collaborate; the KRA will fill that void.
The KRA believes that an increased sense of community will lead to involvement that is more personal and increase recreational, educational, and social activities; these activities will create a stronger community.
The KRA defines recreation as sports and physical activities that support a healthy and thriving community; a definition intended to be as inclusive as possible.
The KRA is a member-based organization with four membership options catering to the variety of members eligible to join the organization. Memberships are available for individuals interested in supporting recreation for just $10. A two-tiered membership enables non-profit recreation providers to join the KRA for $50, and commercial supporters $100.
Organizational, government, and commercial members will have their own page on the KRA website, will be able to collaborate easily with other recreation providers, and have the strength of an association when applying for grant funds.
To kick off the creation of the organization, increase awareness and recruit members, and allow community members to learn more about recreation in the Klamath Basin, the KRA will hold its inaugural Recreation Exploration event on Saturday, August 12th from 4-7pm at Steen Sports Park.
The KRA will hold the event annually to exhibit the variety of sports and recreation available to the Klamath Basin. The vendor fee for the Recreation Exploration event is $20, which will include a booth and a one-year membership to the KRA, a more than 50% discount on all memberships. Current KRA members will receive a free booth space.
The Recreation Exploration event is free and open to the public. Demonstrations and activities will take place every half hour to highlight recreation providers at the event. Food will be available for purchase from the Basin United Soccer Club concession and several local food trucks.
Recreation providers interested in registering can contact the KRA at info@klamathrecassociatoin.org or visit www.klamathrecassociation.org.
The deadline for registration is August 1st.