Fire At Residence On East Main Street

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – About 5:30pm on Wednesday June 21st, a fire was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street.
The American Red Cross responded and assisted the one person who was affected by the blaze.
More details to come as we receive them.
