Klamath County Employment Rate Looking Better Than Last Month

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – We reported recently that Oregon’s unemployment rate was in great shape, better than the national average and at an all time state low. Meanwhile here in Klamath County we are also continuing to post strong over-the-year employment growth, which is helping to drive down our local unemployment rate.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped significantly for the second month in a row. May was at 5.1% and April was 5.4%. Compare our current 5.1% unemployment rate with May of 2016 when it was at 7%
Last month, Klamath County added 490 jobs; 830 additional nonfarm jobs compared to May 2016. Despite strong job gains over the past two years, total nonfarm employment remains around 5.5% below the previous peak employment from 2007. Private sector hiring was concentrated in health care, construction, and retail. There were notable declines in manufacturing and professional and business services.
Meanwhile Lake County’s employment situation is little changed over the past year. Their seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 5.2% in May from 5.4% in April.
The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the June county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on July 25th and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data on July 18th.