Health Advisory Lifted For Upper Klamath Lake Park

Klamath Falls, Ore. - The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has lifted the health advisory that was issued June 7th for water around Eagle Point County Park on Upper Klamath Lake. The park is located off Oregon Route 140, 15 miles west of Klamath Falls.
Even though the advisory is lifted, reduced blue-green algae and toxin levels are still confirmed; please continue to use caution with pets.
Water monitoring has confirmed that the level of blue-green algae toxins are below guideline values for human exposure. However, the Oregon Health Authority recommends that people continue to be cautious with their pets in the lake because toxins in some areas such as Keno State Park are still above the very low exposure levels established for dogs.
Oregon health officials advise recreational visitors to always be alert to signs of algae blooms in all Oregon waters, because only a fraction of the many lakes and waterways in Oregon are monitored for blue-green algae by state and federal agencies. People and their pets should avoid areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish red in color, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water, or bright green cells are suspended in the water column. If you observe these signs in the water you are encouraged to avoid activities that cause you to swallow water or inhale droplets, such as swimming or high-speed water activities.
For health information, to report human or pet illnesses due to blooms, or to ask questions about a news release, contact the Oregon Health Authority at 971-673-0400.
For information about advisories issued or lifted for the season, contact the Oregon Public Health toll-free information line at 877-290-6767 or visit: healthoregon.org and select “Algae Bloom Advisories.”
Previous story…
According to the Oregon Health Authority, a health advisory has been issued today, Wednesday June 7th for the water around Eagle Ridge County Park. The park is located on Upper Klamath Lake, off Hwy 140 about 15 miles west of Klamath Falls.
Water monitoring has confirmed the presence of blue-green algae and the toxins they produce in this area of Upper Klamath Lake. These toxin concentrations can be harmful to humans and animals.
Avoid swallowing water while swimming or inhaling water droplets as a result of high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas where blooms are identified. Although toxins are not absorbed through the skin, people who have skin sensitivities may experience a puffy red rash at the affected area.
Drinking water directly from this area of the lake at this time is especially dangerous. Oregon public health officials advise campers and other recreational visitors that toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water with camping-style filters.
People who draw in-home water directly from the affected area are advised to use an alternative water source because private treatment systems are not proven effective for removing algae toxins. However, public drinking water systems can reduce algae toxins through proper filtration and disinfection. If people connected to public water systems have questions about treatment and testing, they should contact their water supplier. If community members have questions about water available at nearby campgrounds, they should contact campground management.
Oregon health officials recommend that those who choose to eat fish from waters where algae blooms are present remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, as toxins are more likely to collect in these tissues. Fillets should also be rinsed with clean water. Public health officials also advise people to not eat freshwater clams or mussels from Klamath Lake and that Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations do not allow the harvest of these shellfish from freshwater sources. Crayfish muscle can be eaten, but internal organs and liquid fat should be discarded.
Exposure to toxins can produce a variety of symptoms including numbness, tingling and dizziness that can lead to difficulty breathing or heart problems, and require immediate medical attention. Symptoms of skin irritation, weakness, diarrhea, nausea, cramps and fainting should also receive medical attention if they persist or worsen. Children and pets are at increased risk for exposure because of their size and level of activity. People who bring their pets to Eagle Ridge County Park for recreation activities should take special precautions to keep them from drinking from or swimming in the lake.
The advisory will be lifted when the concern no longer exists.
With proper precautions to avoid water contact, people are encouraged to visit Eagle Ridge County Park and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, and bird watching. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray, which could lead to inhalation risk.
For health information or to report an illness, contact the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) at 971-673-0400 or Klamath County Health Department (Ramona Quinn) at 541-883-1122.
OHA maintains an updated list of all health advisories on its website. To learn if an advisory has been issued or lifted for a specific water body, visit the Harmful Algae Blooms website at http://www.healthoregon.org/hab and select “algae bloom advisories,” or call the Oregon Public Health Division toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.