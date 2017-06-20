Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor Medal of Honor Recipient Arthur J. Jackson

Salem, Ore. – On Monday, June 19th, Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at public institutions to be flown at half-staff. The order is in honor of Oregon native and Medal of Honor recipient, Arthur Jackson. Flags will be lowered until sunset today, Tuesday, June 20th.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from Portland in 1943. As a Private First Class, Arthur received the Medal of Honor for his courageous actions in the battle for the Pacific island of Peleliu in 1944.

Governor Brown said “Arthur Jackson represents the best of Oregon and I ask all Oregonians to pause to remember his service and sacrifice. Jackson embodies the incredible spirit of our Greatest Generation that served heroically in uniform and returned home to continue to help build our state and country.”

Arthur Jackson, 92, died June 14 in Boise, Idaho. His legacy of service is commemorated with a plaque on Oregon’s Medal of Honor Memorial at the base of the state Capitol’s flag pole in Salem.