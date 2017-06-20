Gilchrist Teacher Traveling To Chile For The Summer

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A teacher from the Basin is off to Chile this summer. Gilchrist School teacher Darla Brandon will study and train in Chile in the hopes it will help bring the wide world of geography into her classroom.
Ms. Brandon, a social studies teacher at Gilchrist Junior/Senior High School, says she’s very excited and that she’s been telling her students about the trip all year. “In fact, I think they may be more excited than I am sometimes,” says the teacher.
From July 5th through the 23rd Brandon and a group of other teaches from Oregon will explore the geography of Northern Chile by visiting major cities, small towns, historic sites and geographical regions. They’ll create lesson plans that will be published through the Center of Geography Education in Oregon and they’ll also be teaching consultants for National Geographic.
This is Ms. Brandon’s second time serving as a teaching consultant for the program. She said “My first-hand experiences increase the engagement and investment students put into what I am teaching.”
The Center for Geography Education in Oregon, which is housed in Portland State University’s geography department, designed this program to improve geography instruction in Oregon’s K- 12 classrooms. It is funded by a grant from the Gray Family Foundation, honoring John Gray’s intent to provide international travel experiences for K-12 teachers.