A New Bill Will Protect Good Samaritans In Oregon

Salem, Ore. – Hard to believe that someone would ever see an animal or a child locked in a hot car and not do anything. But some people don’t help because they’re afraid they’ll be sued.
Well now there’s a bill headed to Governor Brown’s desk that will protect those good samaritans. HB 2732 provides that a person who enters a motor vehicle to remove an animal or a child in imminent danger of suffering harm, will not be subject to criminal or civil liability.
Once the Governor signs HB 2732 into law, our state will join seven other states with similar laws designed to protect children and animals from heat related health issues and other hazards that can arise from being left unattended in a vehicle.
Sen. James Manning of Eugene, who sponsored the bill in the Senate said “We should be doing everything we can to protect our most vulnerable, and that includes animals and children. I don’t care if somebody has to rip the door off a car; if that’s the only way they can rescue a child or an animal from potentially deadly harm, they should not be liable for property damage in those situations. They should be applauded as heroes. I also think that the local Girl Scouts who participated in the passage of this bill should be commended. For such a young group to be so committed to protecting other kids and animals who are placed in harmful situations, that is truly commendable.”
A small group of Girl Scout Brownie Troop 10037 from the Salem area actually proposed the legislation. Troop 10037 Leader Carol Suzuki said, “They (the girls) wanted to do something that kept animals and children safe.”
Under current Oregon law, police officers are authorized to enter the properties of others when it is necessary to prevent serious harm to any person or property. Law enforcement personnel are also protected if they enter a private premises or motor vehicle to save an animal from distress. Police officers who have probable cause to believe that an animal is abused or neglected may enter the vehicle, as well as take the animal and provide it with food, water and care. In those situations, the police officer is not liable for any damages resulting from entering the vehicle.
This new bill will give the same protections to any person who enters a vehicle, by force or otherwise, to protect a child or domestic animal from harm. Hundreds of pets die every year from heat exhaustion because they are left in parked vehicles, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise nearly 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and 30 degrees in 20 minutes. On a 70-degree day, a vehicle left sitting can reach an internal temperature of 110 degrees. Hot cars aren’t just hazardous to pets. According to some studies, more than 36 children die in overheated cars every year in the United States, adding up to well over 600 deaths since 1998. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported that hot vehicles are the primary non-crash, vehicle-related killer of children younger than 14.
HB 2732 now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signature.