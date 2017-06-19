Spilled Load Of Cleaning Supplies Caused 15 Hour Clean Up On I-5 Just South Of Ashland

By: Christy Lynn
Ashland, Ore. – At 2:01 am this morning, Monday June 19th, ODOT reported all lanes cleaned and reopened. Oregon State Police confirmed this morning that the driver did have to be extricated and life-flighted for serious injuries.
Previous story…
Not a happy Father’s Day for those that were affected by the semi truck rollover crash on I-5 just south of Ashland on Sunday.
Around 11am Sunday, June 18th, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), an 18 wheeler traveling northbound on I-5, five miles south of Ashland, rolled over and spilled its contents of cleaning supplies.
The semi was blocking all northbound lanes and the contents spilled from the truck were blocking all southbound lanes near milepost 10. Emergency crews were on the scene as soon as possible to start clean up.
Southbound I-5 lanes were reopened quickly. Then around 3pm Sunday, ODOT reportedly opened one lane of traffic northbound but cars were backed up for about 10 miles, to the California border.
As of 5:40 pm Sunday night, crews were still picking up the load the truck was hauling, which was packages of Dawn soap and Swiffer mops.