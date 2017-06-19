ODOT’s List Of Klamath County Highway Construction Spots For This Week (6/19 – 6/25)

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released the list of sections on Klamath County highways where they’ll be doing construction this week June 19th – 25th.
The South Central Oregon Chip Seal Project will consist of work on Highway 97 from mileposts 169.72 – 183.24. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car at each location, expect about 20 minute delays.
Highway 58 from Crescent Lake Hwy to US Hwy 97: Paving grading and striping. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car, expect 20 minute delays.
Highway 140 at the Green Springs Interchange – Klamath Falls/Malin Highway: Surveying, excavation, grading and paving work. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car during night shift, expect minor delays.
If you’d like more information on these or any ODOT construction locations, please visit: http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT.