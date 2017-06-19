Tonight, Monday June 19th Is The Next City Council Meeting

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - This evening the Klamath Falls City Council will meet and the agenda includes the following:
a resolution to adopt budgets for the City of Klamath Falls and the City’s Urban Renewal Agency for 2017-18;
a resolution to authorize the use of state revenue sharing funds for the fiscal year 2017-18;
approval of a grant agreement with the Oregon Department of Aviation’s Rural Oregon Aviation Relief (ROAR) program;
a resolution to extend workers compensation coverage to certain city public safety volunteers;
and an ordinance adding city code section 7.290 consenting to Klamath County establishing tobacco retail licensing within the city limits of Klamath Falls.
The meeting starts at 7pm tonight, Monday June 19th and is held at the City Hall Annex, 5th Street and Klamath Ave. in downtown. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.