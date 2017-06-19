FSA County Committee Nomination Period Now Officially Open For Klamath County

Washington, D.C. – Last Thursday, June 15th, the nomination period for the Klamath County Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee election was officially opened. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Klamath County FSA Office by close of business on August 1st.
To be eligible to serve on the FSA county committee, you must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the Local Administrative Area (LAA) where they are nominated. All producers, including women, minority and beginning farmers and ranchers are encouraged to participate in the nomination and election process.
This year, nominations and elections will be held in LAA #2 which includes Klamath Falls, the Spring Lake area, the Lower Klamath Lake area, Worden, and Keno. Producers may nominate themselves or others as candidates. Organizations representing minority and women farmers and ranchers may also nominate candidates.
To become a nominee, eligible individuals must sign form FSA-669A. The form and more information about county committee elections is available online at: www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Elected county committee members serve a three-year term and are responsible for making decisions on FSA disaster, conservation, commodity and price support programs, as well as other important federal farm program issues. County committees consist of three to eleven members.
FSA will mail election ballots to eligible voters beginning November 7th. Ballots are due back in the Klamath County FSA office by mail or in person no later than December 4th.
All newly elected county committee members and alternates will take office January 1st, 2018.
For more information about county committees, please contact the Klamath County FSA office at (541) 883-6924 Ext 2 or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.