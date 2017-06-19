Citizens for Safe Schools invites you to the 3rd Annual Ed Caleb Memorial Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 24th at 1pm, at the Running Y Golf Course.

17 years ago, Ed Caleb championed for youth in Klamath County and helped co-found the Citizens for Safe Schools organization. This tournament is to honor and remember him while raising funds to support our youth mentoring program that he helped create.

This is a four person scramble and cost $99.00 per player.

For more information call Citizens for Safe Schools at 541-882-3198 or email info@citizensforsafeschools.org.