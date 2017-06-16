OIT’s Three Graduation Ceremonies Saturday, Sunday And Monday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow morning, Saturday June 17th, Oregon Tech will hand out almost 800 college degrees. 472 of the 795 grads are from the Klamath Falls campus and 228 from the Portland campus.
The rest of the graduates are from partnerships online at OHSU, Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon Dental Services (ODS) in La Grande, and employees of The Boeing Company in Oregon Tech’s Seattle program.
Speakers at the 69th Annual Klamath Falls Commencement Ceremony include Dr. Daniel Johnson, President Emeritus, The University of Toledo, presenting the commencement address; Rafael Santiago, Class of 2010 Electrical Engineering, Product Engineer at JELD-WEN; Kristen Marsters, Class of 2017 Healthcare Management; and Joseph Maurer, Class of 2017 Software Engineering Technology.
It’s free to attend and even complimentary parking. Tomorrow, Saturday, June 17th at 10am, at the John F. Moehl Stadium, 3201 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls.
The OIT Wilsonville campus ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 18th at 2pm at the Wilsonville Campus, and then on Monday June 19th, it’s the OIT Boeing Seattle Commencement Ceremony at the Carco Theatre in Renton, Washington.