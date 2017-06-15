The 1st ‘Third Thursday’ Of The Year Is Tonight

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 1st ‘Third Thursday’ of the year is back tonight. It wasn’t held last year so folks seem very excited to see it back again.
From 6pm-9pm tonight, Main Street will be blocked off from motor vehicles roughly from 4th Street to 9th Street so you can walk around and check out all the cool stuff. The next two Third Thursdays will be July 20th and August 17th.
Things to do and see include food, live music, games, art and all kinds of cool activities for all ages. Smoking is not allowed and unfortunately no dogs either.
For more information visit: downtownklamathfalls.org/3rd-thursday.html