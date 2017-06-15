KCC Commencement Speaker Featured On “60 Minutes” Last Year

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Community College is proud and excited to announce the 2017 Commencement keynote speaker will be Joe Max Higgins, Jr.. Mr. Higgins is an economic developer known for his bulldog approach to revitalizing business and building new economies.
Last year he was featured in a CBS News 60 Minutes segment focusing on his revitalization of the Golden Triangle which is a poverty-stricken region in northeast Mississippi and his aggressive and forward-thinking method of economic development.
During his visit to the Basin, Higgins will meet with Klamath and Lake County Commissioners and Southern Oregon business leaders to share his experience in economic development and industry recruitment.
KCC commencement will take tomorrow, Friday June 16th at 5:30 p.m on the KCC campus.