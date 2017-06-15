Highlights From The First 3rd Thursday Of The Summer

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night’s 3rd Thursday seemed to go off without a hitch. Tons of people filled Main St. to enjoy everything from son-cones, cotton candy and homemade fudge to churros, tacos and more. The Blue Zones Project was there with a fun beanbag toss and a chance to win some goodies, there was face painting for the kids (and some adults!), all kids of jewelry and makeup for sale, raffles, music from local artists like Erin Barker and even belly dancers!
If you missed it you have two more chances, the next one is July 20th and the last one is August 17th.
Make sure you bring cash or plan to hit an ATM. Some vendors take credit/debit but it’s nice to have some bills to put in the tip jars.