A Statement From Ed Medina Regarding The Recent Arrest Of A DOR Employee

The following is a statement from Ed Medina, owner of A Better Way Medicinal Alternatives, LLC here in Klamath Falls, on the recent arrest of an Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) employee who reportedly stole tax payments that Mr. Medina made to the State of Oregon.
“We have paid our payroll taxes on time and in full every month for over three years now by money order or other cash means. I first realized our money orders for December 2016 payroll taxes had been stolen, when I received a ‘demand of payment’ letter from the DOR in January 2017, about a month after the payment had been sent.
At that time, I contacted the DOR and spoke with an agent multiple times, they were not sympathetic or helpful in any way. After I received several more ‘demand for payment’ letters that were threatening in nature, I was forced to pay all the the payroll taxes again. I also had sent them copies of all of my receipts and proof of mailing.
Even after all that, it still did not provide enough proof to the DOR to start an investigation into where my payments were going.
So, after even more multiple attempts to contact the DOR to explain my plight, and getting no help whatsoever, I had no choice but to take matters into my own hands.
I then contacted a number of law enforcement agencies, the Postmaster General, the Oregon Department of Justice, the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), the Oregon State Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Salem Police Department (SPD). Each of those agencies that I contacted said it was not their jurisdiction. Luckily I had kept all my original documents and had made copies of everything, including the signed receipt for certified mail and the money orders.
Finally, the SPD said I had to file a police report with KFPD before they could do anything. However, KFPD said it wasn’t their jurisdiction, but finally I convinced them to take a report and forward it to the SPD.
At that point, I was contacted by SPD and the officer was very helpful and agreed to look into the matter.
I emailed copies of everything I had to the Salem officer and then several weeks later they contacted me to say an arrest had been made. Turns out it was an Oregon DOR employee who was stealing/forging my payments.
The dollar amount made this case a felony and it was also forgery and mail theft.
If we (medical dispensaries) were allowed to have a bank account, all of this could have been avoided. I also believe that this should exemplify the dangers of our industry due to unfair laws and regulations. It shows the double standard imposed on cannabis businesses, and the jeopardy it puts us in. I do feel vindicated however The DOR treated me as if I was the criminal, and threatened legal action if I didn’t pay up. They did not take my case seriously, and I am still waiting for an apology.
The KFPD and SPD were eventually very helpful and I am satisfied with the outcome. The man arrested was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
This is also a great example of how illegal drugs, particularly meth, is a major problem in our state, and needs to be dealt with. Now that cannabis is legal, we should be benefitting from these businesses and providing the funding our law enforcement needs to deal with these types of serious drug problems. I am happy that the good guys won in this case.”
A Better Way is located at 3255 Washburn Way #5 in Klamath Falls. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram and email them at klamathdispensary@gmail.com.