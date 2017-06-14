The Pros And Cons Of Changing Main St. And Klamath Ave. To 2 Way Directional

Klamath Falls, Ore. - Monday night at the joint meeting of the Klamath Falls City Council and the Planning Commission, lots of ‘What if”s’ were thrown about. In a nutshell the whole evening was about what can we do to improve Downtown Klamath Falls.
Joe Wall, assistant to the City Manager hosted the event. He said the city applied for a grant through the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Land Conservation and Development (LCD) – Transportation and Growth Management Program to improve downtown. It was the same grant the city used to prepare the Urban Trail Master Plan a few years ago.
Present were Evan Manvel with the State of Oregon who gave us the grant, Ben Weber and Matt Arnold of Sera Architects in Portland, and Rob Burchfield of Toole Design Group (TDG).
A lot of local community leaders were in attendance – Klamath Falls City Mayor Carol Westfall, County Commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot, City Manager Nathan Cherpeski, also a number of the members of the City Council.
Representatives of Sera Design consultants and Toole Design Group (TDG) were there to talk about things like what if Main and or Klamath Avenue were two way streets? Or what if they were still each one way but had narrower lanes and then add in some bike lanes? Nothing was decided but it did stir up some discussion.
The three goals the group set forward were 1. Improve safety by slowing down traffic on those two streets; 2. Economic Development increase, make the city more welcoming and better access to downtown; and 3. Implement it by involving the community more.
There are pros and cons of both of course. Some benefits of Main andor Klamath Avenue being 2 way would be potentially less crashes, since you can’t pass. Slower traffic which means safer for bikes and pedestrians. Slower traffic would also mean more time for an increase in business visibility.
There’s even talk of possibly adjusting the ramp that comes off Hwy 97. Currently it dumps you right onto Klamath Avenue, you don’t have choice. Mayor Westfall said she appreciated the groups’ study and their work on the current use of space. Changing it possibly in a way where downtown isn’t losing anytning but instead we’re working with what we have to make it better. Later in the evening Mayor Westfall said that “tourist dollars are something to consider because….we’ve got people coming into town then they’re just looking at Klamath Avenue and then just going out of town. So by not having that 2 way downtown, I think we’re just, we’re depending on our locals and that’s a shame…. We’ve got a lot of money going through here.”
We have no idea if or how much our town is losing in business with the way the 97 exit is currently set up, but trying out something new definitely could be a plus.
They showed slides of Klamath Falls back in 1911 when the two streets were mostly all pedestrian use, then in 1941 the downtown streets were 2 way directional. It wasn’t until the 1970′s that it went to 1 way directional.
Right now they noticed that Downtown Klamath Falls has lots of empty open lots where things like a temporary beer garden or pop up shop could go. We have some outdoor seating but could definitely have more. We also have some bike corrals, but again, more wouldn’t hurt.
Also the crosswalks we have now with slightly raised bricks were something that they saw as a positive but we could definitely have a few more as they raise pedestrian visibility.
City Councilman Dan Tofell brought up two points. Number one, if we adjust the size of the lanes on either Main or Klamath, what happens when it snows? Where do we pile the snow up? Commissioner DeGroot suggested possibly putting the snow in the proposed bike lanes during the months when less cyclists are on the road. Another option is to have large curb extensions to put the snow there so it’d be on the four corners at each crosswalk.
The other item that Councilman Tofell mentioned was that we have a truck route downtown. When he mentioned this, a lot of puzzled faces were around the room, mine included. I didn’t realize nor did a lot of people apparently that there is an established truck route in Downtown Klamath Falls.
The cons to having Main Street 2 way is that could cause less traffic to go on to Klamath Ave. which could lead to potentially less business dollars going into the stores on that stretch.
The Sera group and TDG also gave examples of other cities who have made the 1 way to 2 way switch had have benefitted from it greatly. Places in Oregon like Sisters, Redmond, Grants Pass and Oregon City – outside the state, towns like Whitefish MT, Durango, CO, Lawrence KS, Sturgeon Bay WI.
Our existing conditions according to this group’s study is this: Our lanes on Main and Klamath are a bit wide, by making them slightly narrower we could fit more lanes on each street. Also our wide lanes can cause drivers to speed more easily which could result in more accidents and less business visibility.
We also currently have no bike lanes. Cyclists must share the roads with the cars.
Their study did reveal that our transit service is pretty good as is. The only thing would be to maintain or improve in some small way but overall it’s not bad right now.
In regards to day to day operations, such as large trucks or 18-wheelers making deliveries on Main or Klamath, right now a lot of them are double parking which slows down traffic and doesn’t help prevent accidents. Or you’ll see delivery trucks parked in the center of the street where they do they’re unloading in between cars passing by.
Parking in downtown right now is mostly parallel but there are some angle parking spaces. The idea of making all the parking the same came up but then again there are also benefits to having mixed parking.
The discussion did not involve a huge stretch, but mostly is focused on the 11-12 blocks in the downtown area. Basically from Hwy 97 to Spring Street. This is again, just a jumping off point. The same group was here back in March walking the streets and taking notes, pictures and even measuring.
In conclusion, Sera and TDG said they will take input from the community leaders and those of the public that showed up for the workshop Monday night – and compile a report/memorandum to see where we’re at. That should come back sometime in July. As they mentioned, it’s really up to us as Klamath Falls residents, where we want our tourist dollars to go.