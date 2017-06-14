Run Wild 5K Event – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

The Run Wild 5K walk/run will take place Saturday, June 24th, from 9am-2pm at the E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area near Corvallis. Oregon.

This event welcomes participants of all ages. Four different outdoor skill stations are located along the trail including, trap shooting, archery, spin casting, and wild life track identifying. Birds of Prey will also be available for viewing.

For more information and registration, contact Mark Newell at 503-947-6018 or Bob Swingle 503-947-6029 or visit teamrunningwild.com