Part Of Hwy 140 Getting A $6.7 Million Dollar Facelift

By: Christy Lynn
Bend, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has awarded a $6.7 million dollar contract to Rocky Mountain Construction to repave about 6 miles of Hwy 140 (Southside Expressway) from the 97/Green Springs Interchange to Klamath Falls/Malin Highway (OR 39) near Klamath Falls.
Work will also include guardrail replacement, sign upgrades, and restriping of the Summers Lane/OR 140 intersection. Construction including excavation, grading, and paving on Hwy 140 has already begun. Work will be done at night between 7 pm and 7 am, Sunday through Friday.
Expect flaggers, controlled lane restrictions and delays up to 20 minutes through the work zone. Work is expected to be complete by the end of October.