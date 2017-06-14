Oregon Ranks 4th In The U.S. For Services To Seniors And Those With Disabilities – According To New Report

Clackamas, Ore. – In a recent national poll done by AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), Oregon comes in at 4th place when it comes to meeting the long-term care needs of older residents, family caregivers and people with disabilities.
The report called “Picking Up the Pace of Change: A State Scorecard on Long-Term Services and Supports” ranks the 50 states and the District of Columbia. This is the third in a series of scorecards from AARP with the Commonwealth Fund and the SCAN Foundation.
Our state did fall a notch since last time, Oregon was in 3rd place when the last report was done which was 2014.
Jerry Cohen, the Director for AARP Oregon says, “While Oregon excels in many areas, this Scorecard shows we have much more to do.” The scorecard looks at 25 specific indicators in 5 key dimensions: 1) affordability and access; 2) choice of setting and provider; 3) quality of life and quality of care; 4) support for family caregivers; and 5) effective transitions between nursing homes, hospitals and homes.
Long-term care, also called long-term services and supports, is a diverse set of services designed to help older people and those with disabilities; services can be provided in a person’s home, in a community setting such as an adult day center or in a group residential facility like a nursing home.
“The vast majority of Oregonians want to live independently, at home or home-like settings, as they age–most with the help of unpaid family caregivers,” says Cohen.
In less than 10 years, Baby Boomers will begin to turn 80, placing new expectations and demands on a still imperfect long-term care system. Further, this generation will have far fewer potential family caregivers to provide unpaid help.
Currently, unpaid family caregivers provide the bulk of care for older Oregonians and people with disabilities. More than 470,000 Oregonians help loved ones stay at home providing assistance with bathing and dressing, transportation, finances, complex medical tasks like wound care and more. The value of this unpaid care totals about $5.8 billion annually.
“Family caregivers take on big responsibilities,” explains Cohen. “Many juggle full-time jobs with their caregiving duties; others provide 24/7 care for their loved ones. These family caregivers save taxpayers money by keeping their loved ones out of costly care facilities — most often paid for by Medicaid. They have earned some basic support.”
AARP Oregon supports workplace flexibility to support family caregivers who hold down jobs while providing care for loved ones. “Nearly everyone needs paid family or medical leave at some point in their lives, whether it’s to care for a new child, an aging parent, or themselves,” stated Oregon State Representative Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland). “The practical reality is that many workers, struggling to make ends meet from paycheck to paycheck, simply cannot afford to take unpaid leave. I introduced HB 3087, to create a Family and Medical Leave Insurance program in Oregon because, like AARP, I believe family caregivers should not have to choose between taking care of mom or dad, or losing a paycheck, or even risk losing their job.”
“This Scorecard gives us a snapshot of how well Oregon serves our older residents, those with disabilities, and family caregivers–and shows us where we must sharpen our focus to better assist hardworking Oregonians,” concludes Cohen. “Now is the time for policymakers to act.”
The full state Scorecard, along with an interactive map of state rankings and information, is available at www.longtermscorecard.org.