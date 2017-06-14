16 Year Olds In Oregon Might Be Able To Pre Register To Vote Soon

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – A bill is headed to Governor Kate Brown’s desk that if she signs it, will expand the voter registration age to include 16-year-olds. Currently under Oregon law, you must be at least 17 years of age to pre-register.
If this legislation passes it will lower that age to 16 so that Oregon is able to include, as part of the Motor Voter law, the nearly 20,000 16-year-olds who are licensed in Oregon every year.
Representative Ann Lininger from Lake Oswego who was a chief sponsor of the bill and carried it on the floor said, “At a time of historic polarization and disenfranchisement, it is more important than ever for us to find ways to engage young people in the political process, and this bill takes an important step in making this happen.”
Currently, 11 states and the District of Columbia allow 16-year-olds to preregister. Oregon has long been at the forefront in expanding voter access with the first-in-the-nation vote-by-mail system in 1998 and the first-in-the-nation automatic voter registration bill, otherwise known as Motor Voter, passed in 2015. Rep. Janeen Sollman of Hillsboro is a co-sponsor of SB 802, and she said that this bill will give many more citizens the opportunity to cast their vote, when they turn 18, without undue burdens.
Senate Bill 802 passed the House 37-12 and is on it’s way to Governor Brown.