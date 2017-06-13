SCSO Search And Rescue Crews Looking For Missing Siskiyou County Man

By: Christy Lynn
Seiad Valley, Cal. – On Tuesday June 13th, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they have initiated a search and rescue (SAR) mission for a missing Seiad Valley man, who hasn’t been seen since last Friday. According to a family member, 55 year old Theodore Condit said he was going to walk into a nearby wooded area in vicinity of Seiad Creek Road. SCSO investigators believe Mr. Condit is endangered and a SCSO SAR team was sent to that location to initiate a search.
SCSO Sheriff Jon Lopey stated, “We are very concerned about Mr. Condit’s well-being and as of today (Monday, June 12th) no sign of Mr. Condit has been found by SAR team members. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.