KFPD Looking For Citizens Who Want To Be VIPs

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow, Wenesday June 14th the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) will be hosting a Q&A forum for those residents who would like a little more info on possibly becoming a VIP.
VIP stands for Volunteer in Police Services Program and it’s made up of civilians. VIP members assist in a variety of department programs and services which increase the overall KFPD responsiveness and service delivery. The program was even presented the Award of Outstanding Achievement in 2014 and 2016 by the United Way. Their members currently contribute over $60-thousand dollars worth of volunteer time to the citizens of the City of Klamath Falls each calendar year.
Some of the duties are but are not limited to: Preparing Child ID kits, Purchasing supplies, Court/Agency runs to deliver documents & departmental mail, Vacation house checks, Filing, Vehicle maintenance (deliver and pick up cars from Fleet Services).
So if that sounds like something you want to get more information on, head over to the KFPD headquarters at 2501 Shasta Way tomorrow/Wednesday night at 6pm and they’ll give you all the info. If for some reason you can’t make it to that meeting, contact one of the VIPs at (541) 883-5336 to schedule an appointment.