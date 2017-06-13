Freeze Warning In Effect For Parts Of Klamath County This Morning *Updated*

Medford, Ore. – UPDATED 4:06am PST - Around 2:45 this morning, the National Weather Service in Medford updated the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning. Both are still in effect until 8am today.
Locations in the Freeze Warning now include Beatty, Bly, Bonanza, Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Lorella, Macdoel, Tulelake,Silver Lake, Fort Rock, Summer Lake, Lakeview, Valley Falls and Northern Klamath County from Chiloquin northward to Chemult.
Locations in the Frost Advisory now include Crescent, Keno, Worden, Dorris, Paisley, Adel, Alkali Lake, Alturas, Canby, Likely and Tionesta.
Previous Story -
At 3:05pm on Monday June 12th, the National Weather Service in Medford updated the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning. Both are still in effect from 2am to 8am Tuesday June 13th.
Locations in the Frost Advisory now include Crescent, Keno,Worden, Dorris, Paisley, Adel, Alkali Lake, Alturas, Canby, Likely and Tionesta.
And locations in the Freeze Warning have been updated to include Beatty, Bly, Bonanza, Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Lorella, Macdoel, Tulelake, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, Summer Lake, Lakeview, Valley Falls and Northern Klamath County from Chiloquin northward to Chemult.
Remember to keep all animals and vegetation protected.
Link to the NWS Warning/Advisory: http://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ029&warncounty=ORC035&firewxzone=ORZ624&local_place1=Klamath%20Falls%20OR&product1=Frost+Advisory&lat=42.2292&lon=-121.7842#.WT9pf8bMxE4
Previous story -
At 2:32am on Monday June 12th, the National Weather Service in Medford issued a Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning. Both are in effect from 2am to 8am tomorrow, Tuesday June 13th.
Locations in the Frost Advisory include Crescent, Keno, Worden and Dorris.
The locations in the Freeze Warning include Klamath Falls, Beatty, Bly, Bonanza, Sprague River, Lorella, Macdoel, Tulelake and Northern Klamath County from Chiloquin northward to Chemult.
Here’s a link to the NWS release – http://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ029&warncounty=ORC035&firewxzone=ORZ624&local_place1=Klamath%20Falls%20OR&product1=Freeze+Warning&lat=42.2292&lon=-121.7842#.WT57V8bMxE4