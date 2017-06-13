Another New Record Set For Statewide Unemployment

Salem, Ore. – A new report from the Oregon Employment Department shows that our state’s unemployment rate has reached a record low. Last month, the unemployment rate for Oregon was 3.6%. The month before that, in April it was 3.7%. May’s numbers make a new record low since comparable records started being kept since 1976.
We’re really good when you compare us with the nation. Overall for May of this year, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.3%.
Also as unemployment went down in our state, the labor force went up. For the first time ever in the state, Oregon’s labor force rose above 2.1 million. The labor force grew by 40,000 in the first five months of this year.
Last month, nonfarm payroll employment rose 2,900; gains were the largest in construction, which added 1,600 jobs. Also, in May, four major industries each added close to 800 jobs: manufacturing (+900 jobs), educational services (+800), professional and business services (+700), and leisure and hospitality (+700). Meanwhile, only two major industries experienced substantial cutbacks: other services (-1,000 jobs) and information (-600).
Construction continued to expand rapidly in May, rising to 97,700 jobs. Over the past 12 months construction’s component industries adding the most jobs were specialty trade contractors (+3,900 jobs), residential building construction (+2,300), and nonresidential building construction (+1,200).
Manufacturing added jobs this year, following little overall gains in 2016. In the first five months of this year, manufacturing added 4,300 jobs, with durable goods up 1,700 and nondurable goods manufacturing up 2,600. Fabricated metal product manufacturing added 600 jobs in the past five months. Food manufacturing continued its steady gains of the past several years, with its May employment at 29,500 jobs, up 1,300 since May 2016.
Over the past 12 months, Oregon’s total nonfarm payroll employment rose 40,400, or 2.2 percent. This is faster than Oregon’s 1.5-percent average annual growth rate since 1990. But recent growth has moderated from growth near or above 3 percent throughout much of the past four years.
The next unemployment rate report is due out June 20th for county and metropolitan areas and then July 18th for the next statewide report.
Notes:
All numbers in the above narrative are seasonally adjusted, except for the detailed component industries within construction and manufacturing.
The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) work cooperatively to develop and publish monthly Oregon payroll employment and labor force data. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on a survey of businesses. The estimates of unemployment are based on a survey of households and other sources.
The Oregon Employment Department publishes payroll employment estimates that are revised quarterly by using employment counts from employer unemployment insurance tax records. All department publications use this Official Oregon Series data unless noted otherwise. This month’s release incorporates the October, November and December 2016 tax records data. The department continues to make the original nonfarm payroll employment series available; these data are produced by the BLS.
