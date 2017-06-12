The First Chiloquin Community Forest And Fire Project Workshop Tuesday June 13th

Chiloquin, Ore. – If you’re a landowner in or near Chiloquin you might have recently been contacted by the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership (KLFHP). The KLFHP is reaching out in an effort to reduce wildland fire danger, assist effective fire response and restore wildlife habitat and forest health.
The effort is called the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project and includes about 32,000 acres owned by about 3,200 landowners. Many of the landowners either live in Chiloquin or in eight nearby subdivisions. Both the Chiloquin and Klamath County Wildfire Protection Plans identify the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project area as high-risk for wildland fire.
KLFHP will hold its first Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project workshop tomorrow, Tuesday June 13th. The workshop will focus on initial outreach efforts to landowners in the Rainbow Park Subdivision, located north of Chiloquin.
The KLFHP has been contacting landowners in the area to educate them about fire resistance and forest health. They then hope to coordinate projects on private land simultaneously, or shortly after the Fremont-Winema National Forest completes treatments. Timber harvests, chainsaw thinning or prescribed burns that might not otherwise be feasible could then occur on adjacent private land.
Members of the KLFHP with forest health and fire suppression expertise will be available to assist landowners with these efforts. The KLFHP is a non-profit organization comprised of private forest landowners, forestry consultants, conservation groups, local fire districts, and state and federal agencies.
The meeting is Tuesday June 13th from 12-2pm in the Chiloquin Community Center, located in downtown Chiloquin at 1401 S. First St.