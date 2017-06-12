Temporary Closure Of Forest Road 28 In The Fremont-Winema Forest

Lakeview, Ore – Word from the US Forest Service is that Forest Road 28, aka Thomas Creek Road in the Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed for roadwork until Friday, June 23rd.
The closure starts approximately at the Forest boundary outside of Lakeview and continues for about seven miles. A detour is available off Highway 140 roughly 20 miles west of Lakeview, following Road 3870 (marked as Cottonwood Meadows) to the northeast and then left on Road 3724 to where it joins Forest Road 28.
Thomas Creek Road is a popular access route for Dairy Point Campground, Campbell and Dead Horse Lakes, the Chewaucan River and other sites in the Forest.
Forest Recreation, Engineering, Archaeology, Lands and Minerals Staff Officer Chuck Burley says “The temporary Forest Road 28 closure is to allow the contractor to continue and complete the work that was being done last year. The Fremont-Winema National Forest received Federal Highway Administration funds to reconstruct the pavement and subbase in the most severe locations along this route.”
Local landowners along the route were already issued permits by the Forest Service to access their property during the closure.
Burley added “We appreciate everyone’s patience and helping us maintain the safety of the road construction contractor and their employees while they work to make Forest Road 28 safer for the public and Forest Service employees.”
The Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution as crews continue to do work in the area throughout the month of June. Also, travelers should be aware of current conditions as a result of winter and spring storms.
For more information, please contact the Fremont-Winema National Forest at 541-947-2151, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema or follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF.