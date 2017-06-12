OIT Pedestrian Bridge Finally A Reality

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last Friday afternoon a labor of love in the making for half a year, was finally put in place and is almost done. We’re talking about the concrete pedestrian bridge at Oregon Tech near the solar panel field.
Every material and every minute of time was donated. Students from OIT Civil Engineering as well as members of the Lost River Jr. High STEM Club got together to design and build the new pedestrian bridge that leads up to the “O” on the hill.
The concrete and steel was donated by the Knife River Corporation, Diamond Home Improvement donated materials for the handrails and formwork, and the crane/construction services were donated by Doveri Angelo & Son Crane Service. (Dave and Angelo Doveri pictured here with Van Meter and Pipkin)
The 14-foot pedestrian bridge has been envisioned for many years but only this January did it start to take shape on paper. The bridge was designed by two OIT Civil Engineering students Kurtis Pipkin and Tyler Van Meter and it was constructed by the student chapter as well as the Lost River STEM Club.
The student chapter advisor and Associate Professor of Civil Engineering Dr. Charles “CJ” Riley giving the bridge a go.