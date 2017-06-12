ODOT’s List Of Klamath County Highway Construction Spots For This Week (6/12-6/18)

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released the list of sections on Klamath County highways where they’ll be doing construction this week June 12th – 18th.
The South Central Oregon Chip Seal Project will consist of two sections of roadwork.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car at each location, expect about 20 minute delays.
If you’d like more information on these or any ODOT construction locations, please visit: http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT.