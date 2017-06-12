Klamath Falls Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Among Other Charges

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore.- Last Friday, June 9th around 12:20am officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 800 Upham Street. Upon arriving at the scene, further investigation led officers to the 1000 block of North 8th Street, where they learned a house was struck several times by bullets.
Investigating officers identified 22 year old Daniel Clayton Mull of Klamath Falls as the suspect in this incident. Mr. Mull is suspected of firing shots at the house after having an argument with his girlfriend, an 18 year old female resident.
Additionally, search warrants were served on Mr. Mull’s residence and vehicle where evidence linking him to the crime was located and seized. The firearm related to this case was seized and there are no additional outstanding suspects. Mr. Mull was arrested and lodged at the Klamath County Jail.
Charges include: Attempted Murder – Class A Felony, Felon in Possession of a Weapon (Firearm) – Class C Felony,Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Firearm) – Class C Felony and Tampering with Evidence – Class A Misdemeanor.