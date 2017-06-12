Freeze Warning In Effect For Parts Of Klamath County Early Tuesday Morning

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. - At 2:32am on Monday June 12th, the National Weather Service in Medford issued a Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning. Both are in effect from 2am to 8am tomorrow, Tuesday June 13th.
Locations in the Frost Advisory include Crescent, Keno, Worden and Dorris.
The locations in the Freeze Warning include Klamath Falls, Beatty, Bly, Bonanza, Sprague River, Lorella, Macdoel, Tulelake and Northern Klamath County from Chiloquin northward to Chemult.
Remember to keep all animals and vegetation protected. If the Warning is cancelled or updated we’ll let you know via our website, mybasin.com
Here’s a link to the NWS release – http://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ029&warncounty=ORC035&firewxzone=ORZ624&local_place1=Klamath%20Falls%20OR&product1=Freeze+Warning&lat=42.2292&lon=-121.7842#.WT57V8bMxE4