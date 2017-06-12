Four Klamath Falls City Meetings Tonight: City Council/Planning Commission And KFCSD

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This evening at the City Hall Annex, both the Klamath Falls City Council and the City Planning Commission will be meeting.
The first session which starts at 5:30pm will be a Work Session in the Conference Room of the building, where they’ll discuss current downtown designs and streetscapes and how those can be improved. Consultant company Sera Design will review current downtown roadway and traffic conditions with a particular focus on the existing layout and use of Main Street and Klamath Avenue. Sera will give information on design features and projects that have been implemented in other communities and how they might benefit our city. In turn Sera will get feedback from the two panels.
Then at 7pm the public is welcome for the continuation of that discussion but in more detail as it’ll be a Workshop, roughly from 7-9pm. 500 Klamath Avenue (5th Street and Klamath Avenue) in downtown Klamath Falls.
Disabled persons desiring information may call the City’s TDD line at 883-5324. For more information, contact the City Administration Offices at 883-5316. 500 Klamath Avenue.
Also tonight, the Klamath Falls City School District is having their Budget Adoption meeting tonight at 6pm followed immediately by their Regular Board meeting at 6:15pm. Both will be held at the KFCSD headquarters located at 1336 Avalon Street.