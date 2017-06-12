Basin National Wildlife Refuge Looking For Professional Guides

By: Christy Lynn
Tulelake, Cal. – Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex is seeking to team up with professional waterfowl guides for commercial guiding privileges at three National Wildlife Refuges in the Basin for the 2017 hunting season. All licensed guides are welcome to apply, however only professional guides with documented experience in waterfowl hunting will be considered.
The objective of the program is to provide high quality waterfowl hunting opportunities for hunters who may not otherwise hunt the Refuges due to lack of equipment or knowledge. Seven commercial waterfowl guide agreements will be selected, four will be issued for the Lower Klamath and Tule Lake and three for the Upper Klamath Refuge. Guides must have a current guide license in the state in which they conduct business and if guiding will be done in both California and Oregon portions of the Refuges, licenses from both states are required.
Instructions for obtaining the prospectus and for submitting applications are available from the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters at 4009 Hill Road, Tulelake, CA.
Applications must be received at the Refuge Headquarters by the end of the day Tuesday June 20th. For more info visit fws.gov/refuge/Tule_Lake/ or contact Stacy Freitas, Wildlife Refuge Specialist, at 530-667-8308 or stacy_freitas@fws.gov.