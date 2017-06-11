Klamath County Museum Closed Until Further Notice

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The entire Klamath County Museum at 1451 Main St. will be closed for an indefinite amount of time for repairs.
Museum Manager Todd Kepple says “We will be repairing a cracked beam in the roof of our historic building. We had hoped to keep a portion of the building open for visitors, but we have been advised to keep the entire building closed while repair work is being done.”
The Baldwin Hotel Museum however will be open extended hours, from 9am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday, while work is done at the County Museum. Guided tours at the Baldwin are $5 to $10 per person, depending on the length of the tour.
The Fort Klamath Museum will operate with normal hours, from 10am to 6pm Thursday through Monday.