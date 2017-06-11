City Of Klamath Falls Road Crews Out All This Week, Weather Permitting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Watch for road crews this week as the City of Klamath Falls Public Works department will be out and about working on our roads.
From 4am-4:30pm all this week, Monday through Friday, Street Division crews will be repairing asphalt on Shasta Way between Austin St. and South 6th Street, as well as Pothole patching and utility cut repair city wide.
Tuesday through Friday 4am-6:30am, Paint Crews will be working on the following areas: Crosswalks, Arrows and Curbs at 6th Street and Washburn Way, expect detours and delays. Then on Tuesday through Friday from 7am-2pm, they will continute working on Crosswalks, Arrows and Curbs on Main St. to Center St. and S 5th St., Klamath to 6th.
As far as Capital Projects go…
- Pelican City Water Main:
For about the next 3 months, drivers can expect temporary delays due to lane closures on Lakeport Blvd. from the Hanks St./Alma Alley/Lakeport intersection, north along Lakeport Blvd. to just beyond the Jeld Wen facility. Flaggers will control the traffic.
- 2017 Microsurfacing Project
This project kicks off Monday with the contractor Intermountain Slurry Seal, notifying affected citizenry via door hangers of road closures and delays. The road microsurfacing work will be done in Zones beginning with Zones 3 and 4 on Wednesday June 14th and continuing through Friday, June 16th, Zones 3 and 4 are Ferndale/Americana and Gatewood.
The following week, June 19th, microsurfacing will continue in Zones 1 and 2 which include roadways near Shasta Way and 6th Street such as Eberlein, Shasta Way, Pershing, Austin and Avalon and the Applewood area north of Eberlein and East of Washburn Way. For more information on this project and exact locations, please contact Public Works at (541) 883-5363.
- Sky Lakes Parking Structure:
While this is not a City project per se, the Public Works department would like citizens to know of the traffic changes and lane closures in this area while this project is going on:
Exceptionally large pre-cast members will be getting trucked to Sky Lakes. Due to the size of the loads, extra space is required to accommodate the turning radii. As a result, there will be periodic lane closures on Daggett St., Campus Dr., and Dan O’Brien; all within close proximity to the hospital. Expect periodic lane closures, controlled by flaggers, for approximately the next 3 weeks.
And all work is weather permitting for course.
The City would like to thank citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.