Klamath Outdoor Science School has announced two Residential Summer Nature Camps in June and July 2017.

The Crater Camp will take place June 27-29 for ages 11-14, near Kimball State Park. This camp will feature real citizen science in Crater Lake National Park and Sun Pass State Forest.

The Artists and Scientists Camp will be held July 10-13, for ages 8-13, near Fort Klamath. Campers will explore forest and aquatic habitats through artistic and scientific activities.

For more information and registration contact 541-850-7218, or visit www.klamathoutdoorschool.org.