The Klamath Folk Alliance presents the third Thursday Music Showcase at Mia & Pia’s on Thursday, June 15th from 6-8PM.

The showcase will feature “The Sonshine Mountain Band” (John & Jan Stephens & Ron & Gale Willis) playing a variety of faith-based and old-timey music, and “Pick ‘n’ Roses” (Bob Pickel & Tom Della-Rose) playing a contemporary folk/pop/jazzy sound.

This is the last KFA showcase of the season. For more information contact Mike Campbell, KFA secretary, at 541-281-0287.