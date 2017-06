Klamath County 4-H is partnering with the Klamath Country Fairgrounds to make improvements to the livestock show by offering the sale of custom show ring panels.

Your family business can purchase a new, custom grey, show ring panel that will include a black plate with your name.

The selection of panel location and purchase will be a one time only offer, open until June 15th and spaces are limited.

For more information and panel purchase contact Traci Reed at the 4-H office at 541-883-7131.