Klamath Falls, Ore – Earlier today, Thursday June 8th there was a parade in town to celebrate the Henley High School Girls Softball season of 30-0. It involved the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, The Rock 94.9 FM, 92.5 KLAD FM and a few other local organizations from the Basin.

It went from the Klamath County Fairgrounds, down South 6th Street and ended at the Henley to excited and welcoming crowds.