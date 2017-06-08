New Restaurant In Town Having A Job Fair, Today Thursday June 8th

  • Home > 
Running Y Properties
2017/06/08
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tis the season to apply for that summer job. The new restaurant, Apatite which is attached to the Cerulean hotel (a Running Y property), is hiring for a number of positions. 

This afternoon from 3-6pm pop over to 106 Main St with three (3) copies of your resume and be interview ready.  Positions open include cooks, serving staff, bar staff, and others.

If you have any questions or would like to see all the job opportunities available, www.ceruleanhotel.com/careers




