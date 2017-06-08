KCSD May Spray For Mosquitoes In South Suburbs Schools

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County School District (KCSD) is working to ensure the safety of children and staff this spring as it plans to spray for mosquitoes at schools within the Klamath Falls South Suburbs. The district had planned to spray yesterday, Thursday, June 8th but conditions were not ideal.
Darin Martins, KCSD custodial supervisor, said several schools had contacted him about students getting bit by mosquitoes on school grounds. Martins said “I witnessed several kids with multiple bites up and down their legs and arms.”
As the school year draws to a close, many schools host outdoor activities including graduations. Given that, the district wanted to safeguard against mosquitoes, along with risks such as West Nile Virus. Most recently a bird had West Nile in 2016, according to a 2016 Oregon Health Authority report.
Since the Basin is expecting cooler weather this weekend, it may down reduce the mosquito nuisance. If that happens the district will re-assess the situation to determine if spraying is still needed. Schools considered for spraying are Shasta Elementary, Ferguson Elementary, Stearns Elementary, Peterson Elementary, Brixner Junior High and Mazama High.
The district posted a notice about the spraying on the KCSD website, www.kcsd.k12.or.us.
Klamath Vector Control District is the agency which does the actual spraying for mosquitoes. It uses a chemical called Anvil 10-10, which is specifically for outdoor residential and recreational areas, said Lindsey Pearce, district manager at Klamath Vector Control. It’s commonly used in parks, golf courses, neighborhoods, residential areas and other public gathering areas, as well as marshes and woodlands.
Spraying must occur in the morning when the temperature is right and there is no wind. On Thursday there was wind, which is why the spraying didn’t take place.
If or when spraying does occur, schools will delay recess or other outside activities until the procedure is finished. Pearce said it is safe to go outside right away after spraying is complete.