Double Fire Crews Headed Out To A Residential Blaze Wednesday In Klamath Falls

kcfd 1
2017/06/08
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Yesterday, Wednesday June 7th the Klamath County Fire District No. 1 and Kingsley Field Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 329 Torrey Street.

Around 4pm yesterday, crews arrived on scene and luckily were able to control the fire quickly.  The home was unoccupied and ownership of the property is still being determined.

There is an estimated $60-thousand dollars in damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.




