County Assessor’s Office Gets Slight Restructuring

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this week at the Klamath County Commissioners’ Administrative meeting they sat down with newly appointed County Assessor, Nathan Bigby.
The way that his department was structured in the past, there was an Assessor as well as an Office Manager. What Mr Bigby is requesting to do, is restructure the office so that the functions of the Office Manager are combined with those of a Chief Appraiser. It actually will save the County money. The old way of doing things didn’t make sense in Mr. Bigby’s opinion as the majority of the department’s personnel is appraiser trained.
The Commissioners all agreed that they are very happy so far with the new Assessor saying he and Hollie Griffith have helped get the County back on track and caught up on things.
The three Commissioners voted unanimously to promote Ms. Griffith to the new combined position.