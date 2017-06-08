Accident On Hwy 62 Has EB Lanes Closed For Now

  • Home > 
traffic alert
2017/06/08
By: Christy Lynn

 

Central Point, Ore. – According to the Oregon Departement of Transportation, around 11:30am an accident on Hwy 62 (Crater Lake Highway) caused eastbound lanes to be blocked.

The wreck is EB on Hwy 62 at Corey Road MP 5.3 near Central Point. At this time all eastbound lanes are closed so expect delays and congestion.

Please remember to yield and use extra caution near emergency crews.




