The new restaurant Apatite is hiring for the summer. Apatite is attached to the Cerulean hotel (a Running Y Property) and the job fair is tomorrow, Thursday June 8th.

3pm-6pm at 106 Main Street.

Positions include cooks, serving staff, bar staff and others. Interested persons need to bring 3 copies of a their resume and be ready to interview.

For more information contact Running Y Properties at 541-850-5570