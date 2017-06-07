New Restaurant In Town Having A Job Fair, This Thursday June 8th

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tis the season to apply for that summer job. The new restaurant, Apatite which is attached to the Cerulean hotel (a Running Y property), is hiring for a number of positions.
This Thursday, June 8th from 3-6pm pop over to 106 Main St with three (3) copies of your resume and be interview ready. Positions open include cooks, serving staff, bar staff, and others.
If you have any questions or would like to see all the job opportunities available, www.ceruleanhotel.com/careers